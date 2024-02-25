Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,291 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,747 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Century Communities worth $18,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCS. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Century Communities by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Century Communities by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCS. B. Riley upped their target price on Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on Century Communities from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

CCS stock opened at $87.06 on Friday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.22 and a 1 year high of $95.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.66. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

