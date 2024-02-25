CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,587,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 376,245 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.26% of CNX Resources worth $81,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,826 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 13,758,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,108 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,214 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,533,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,492,000 after purchasing an additional 22,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 1,995,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,354,000 after purchasing an additional 147,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNX shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

CNX Resources Price Performance

NYSE CNX opened at $20.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.31. CNX Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $23.68.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $999.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.62 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 50.34% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

