Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,424 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.08% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $23,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.35.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $68.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $53.53 and a fifty-two week high of $70.01.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.85. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

