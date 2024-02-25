Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,082,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,206 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.21% of Cognex worth $88,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Cognex by 6.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 40.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Cognex in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Cognex by 15.5% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex stock opened at $39.56 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $59.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.46%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CGNX shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens decreased their price objective on Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

