Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Shares Down 10.2%

Shares of Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Free Report) fell 10.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.69 and last traded at $7.69. 107 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.
Coles Group Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.63.
About Coles Group
Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. It operates through Supermarkets and Liquor segments. The company operates various supermarkets; and coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery, including same-day, overnight drop and go services, and pick up from click and collect locations.
