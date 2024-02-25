Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Gap Up to $32.81

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.81, but opened at $34.50. Collegium Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $33.46, with a volume of 52,196 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COLL shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 23,560 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $760,516.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,474.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 23,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $760,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,474.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 4,357 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $132,365.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,354,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,033 shares of company stock worth $1,988,766 in the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,034 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,879 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,713 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 11,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

