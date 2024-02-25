Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,965 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 130,970 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.88% of Community Bank System worth $19,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Community Bank System by 1.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 15.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 8,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Community Bank System

In other news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $498,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,283.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Community Bank System news, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov acquired 1,000 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.70 per share, for a total transaction of $43,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,780.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $498,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,532 shares of company stock valued at $832,774. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBU shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Community Bank System from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Community Bank System Price Performance

NYSE CBU opened at $44.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.93. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.25 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.15%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

