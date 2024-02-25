Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (CCU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Trading Up 0.2 %

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.92. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 125.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 217.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $14.80 to $12.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.22 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

