Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (CCU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Trading Up 0.2 %
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.92. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
Institutional Trading of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 125.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 217.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.24% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Compañía Cervecerías Unidas
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.