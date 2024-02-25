Comparing Caribbean Utilities (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) & WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC)

Caribbean Utilities (OTCMKTS:CUPUF – Get Free Report) and WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Caribbean Utilities and WEC Energy Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caribbean Utilities N/A N/A N/A $0.70 16.80 WEC Energy Group $8.89 billion 2.80 $1.33 billion $4.22 18.69

WEC Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than Caribbean Utilities. Caribbean Utilities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WEC Energy Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caribbean Utilities 0 0 0 0 N/A WEC Energy Group 3 4 3 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Caribbean Utilities and WEC Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

WEC Energy Group has a consensus price target of $86.17, indicating a potential upside of 9.27%. Given WEC Energy Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WEC Energy Group is more favorable than Caribbean Utilities.

Profitability

This table compares Caribbean Utilities and WEC Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caribbean Utilities N/A N/A N/A WEC Energy Group 14.98% 12.17% 3.38%

Dividends

Caribbean Utilities pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. WEC Energy Group pays an annual dividend of $3.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Caribbean Utilities pays out 94.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. WEC Energy Group pays out 79.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. WEC Energy Group has increased its dividend for 21 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Caribbean Utilities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of WEC Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of WEC Energy Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

WEC Energy Group beats Caribbean Utilities on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caribbean Utilities

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Grand Cayman. The company generates electricity using diesel with 166 megawatts total installed capacity. It also operates nine transformer substations with approximately 436 miles of land-based high voltage transmission and distribution lines and 15 miles of high-voltage submarine cables. The company also provides telecommunication services. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. is a subsidiary of Fortis Energy (Bermuda) Ltd.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other. It generates and distributes electricity from coal, natural gas, and oil, as well as hydroelectric, wind, solar, and biomass sources; provides electric transmission services; offers retail natural gas distribution services; transports natural gas; and generates, distributes, and sells steam. As of December 31, 2022, it operated approximately 35,600 miles of overhead distribution lines and 36,100 miles of underground distribution cables, as well as 430 electric distribution substations and 514,800 line transformers; 52,000 miles of natural gas distribution mains; 1,100 miles of natural gas transmission mains; 2.4 million natural gas lateral services; 500 natural gas distribution and transmission gate stations; and 68.2 billion cubic feet of working gas capacities in underground natural gas storage fields. The company was formerly known as Wisconsin Energy Corporation and changed its name to WEC Energy Group, Inc. in June 2015. WEC Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

