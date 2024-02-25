Compass (COMP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Compass to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Compass Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE COMP opened at $3.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00. Compass has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Gordon Haskett cut Compass from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Compass in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.70 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Compass from $4.00 to $2.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Compass from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Compass news, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 24,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $58,803.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 872,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,555.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Compass news, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 24,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $58,803.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 872,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,555.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $36,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,470,273 shares in the company, valued at $338,441,199.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,919,604 shares of company stock worth $76,279,504. Corporate insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Compass Company Profile

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

