Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Trading Up 25% After Insider Buying Activity

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report) shares rose 25% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 1,828,266 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 495% from the average daily volume of 307,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Specifically, Senior Officer Richard Placide Quesnel bought 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.03 per share, with a total value of C$50,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,170,875 shares of company stock valued at $55,126. Company insiders own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$7.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Company Profile

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lithium, molybdenum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite Project located in Quebec.

