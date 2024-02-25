Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Position Trimmed by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 64.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,040 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROAD. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Construction Partners by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Construction Partners by 304.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROAD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Construction Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Construction Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ROAD stock opened at $46.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.64. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $50.70.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $396.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.62 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Ii Management Co sold 50,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $2,210,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,664,804.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

