Contrasting AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) and First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey (OTCMKTS:FREVS)

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) and First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey (OTCMKTS:FREVS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares AvalonBay Communities and First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvalonBay Communities 33.56% 7.98% 4.51% First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.7% of AvalonBay Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of AvalonBay Communities shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvalonBay Communities 0 9 7 0 2.44 First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AvalonBay Communities and First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus price target of $196.44, indicating a potential upside of 11.99%. Given AvalonBay Communities’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AvalonBay Communities is more favorable than First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AvalonBay Communities and First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AvalonBay Communities $2.77 billion 9.00 $928.83 million $6.55 26.78 First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey N/A N/A N/A $1.69 9.50

AvalonBay Communities has higher revenue and earnings than First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AvalonBay Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

AvalonBay Communities pays an annual dividend of $6.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. AvalonBay Communities pays out 100.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey pays out 92.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AvalonBay Communities has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

AvalonBay Communities beats First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

About First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. is a publicly traded (over-the-counter symbol FREVS) REIT organized in 1961. Its portfolio of residential and commercial properties are located in New Jersey and New York, with the largest concentration in northern New Jersey.

