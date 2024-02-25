Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Stock Holdings Increased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 5,197.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 83.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 52,285 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 68.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 54,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter worth $1,208,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter worth $364,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter worth $58,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Insider Transactions at Core & Main

In other news, Director Orvin T. Kimbrough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $220,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,664.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Orvin T. Kimbrough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $220,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,664.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $666,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,618,271 shares of company stock valued at $2,555,066,918. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Core & Main Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $46.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.28. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $46.79.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.73.

View Our Latest Report on Core & Main

Core & Main Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.