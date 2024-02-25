Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Receives $27.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRBG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Corebridge Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corebridge Financial

Institutional Trading of Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRBG. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Corebridge Financial by 370.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,910,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,552,000 after acquiring an additional 22,766,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,561,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,713,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648,673 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,048,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,010,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157,570 shares in the last quarter. 34.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRBG opened at $25.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Corebridge Financial has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $25.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average of $20.99.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corebridge Financial will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.44%.

About Corebridge Financial

(Get Free Report

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.