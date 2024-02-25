Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) versus Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Head to Head Contrast

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) and Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.1% of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and Claros Mortgage Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta $203.20 million 141.38 $243.62 million $4.46 7.88 Claros Mortgage Trust $306.55 million 4.21 $112.06 million $0.02 465.73

Profitability

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Claros Mortgage Trust. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Claros Mortgage Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and Claros Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 159.04% 16.91% 10.18% Claros Mortgage Trust 1.97% 2.01% 0.57%

Dividends

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Claros Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta pays out 3.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Claros Mortgage Trust pays out 5,002.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and Claros Mortgage Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 0 1 1 0 2.50 Claros Mortgage Trust 1 3 0 0 1.75

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta currently has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.98%. Claros Mortgage Trust has a consensus price target of $10.58, suggesting a potential upside of 13.68%. Given Claros Mortgage Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Claros Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta.

Summary

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta beats Claros Mortgage Trust on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

(Get Free Report)

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution centers in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The company focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.