Count Limited (CUP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

Count Limited (ASX:CUP – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

Count Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Hugh Humphrey 703,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. Corporate insiders own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

About Count

Count Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides accounting, business advisory, and financial planning services in Australia. The company operates through Accounting, Financial Planning, Financial Services, and Other segments. It offers tax, assurance, audit, and corporate advisory services; financial planning; loans commission, and leasing commission services; and information technology, legal, conference, and insurance services.

