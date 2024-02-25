Coupang (CPNG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Coupang Stock Performance

NYSE:CPNG opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 68.33 and a beta of 1.19. Coupang has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $461,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,156,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,847,196.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Coupang news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $461,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,156,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,847,196.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 248,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,008,646 shares of company stock worth $461,832,871. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupang

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPNG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Coupang during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Coupang during the third quarter valued at $43,000. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupang during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CPNG. TheStreet cut shares of Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup downgraded Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.79.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

