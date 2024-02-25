Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 480,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,392 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.32% of Cousins Properties worth $9,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Cousins Properties by 6.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cousins Properties by 1.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 32,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.29. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $25.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.81.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.47 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 232.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CUZ shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

