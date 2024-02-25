Craig Hallum Downgrades Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) to Hold

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.14% from the company’s previous close.

Vicor Stock Down 23.8 %

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $35.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.63. Vicor has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $98.38.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.07 million. Vicor had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicor

About Vicor

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vicor by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vicor by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Vicor by 51.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vicor by 109.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

