CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Position Trimmed by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.64% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $23,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 14.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.1% during the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 58.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 10,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 13.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRSP. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.16.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $3,025,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,338,182.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $3,025,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,338,182.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,747.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,283 shares of company stock valued at $6,542,607. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRSP opened at $83.99 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $91.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.25 and a 200-day moving average of $57.24.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. The company had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.41) earnings per share. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

