Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$16.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UNGet Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.75 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.20% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.44.

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$14.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.04, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 700.50 and a beta of 0.91. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$11.68 and a 52-week high of C$16.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.29.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

