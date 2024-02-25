Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) PT Raised to C$15.50

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.44.

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$14.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 700.50 and a beta of 0.91. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$11.68 and a 12-month high of C$16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.29.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

