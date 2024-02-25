CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Holdings Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,224 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.12% of CrowdStrike worth $48,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.4% during the third quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $6,289,872.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 344,316 shares in the company, valued at $81,258,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $6,289,872.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 344,316 shares in the company, valued at $81,258,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total value of $17,021,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,550 shares of company stock worth $67,168,751. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $311.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $287.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $74.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,190.63, a PEG ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.30 and a 12 month high of $338.45.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.47.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

