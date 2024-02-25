Cumulus Media (CMLS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Cumulus Media to post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cumulus Media Trading Up 11.4 %

NASDAQ CMLS opened at $4.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.82. Cumulus Media has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $77.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMLS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 50,874.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,979,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,295,000 after buying an additional 1,975,983 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 26.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 139,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 255.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 133,373 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 264.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 117,933 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 181.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 93,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.43% of the company’s stock.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 404 stations in 85 markets, as well as approximately 9,400 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

