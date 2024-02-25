Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Stake Boosted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,232,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834,176 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 9.78% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $169,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 353.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CWK opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -57.76 and a beta of 1.37. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.00.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $176,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,459 shares in the company, valued at $259,828.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.58.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

