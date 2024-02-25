Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC trimmed its position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 53.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,121 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 84,931 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.23% of Customers Bancorp worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 8,341.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $64,734.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,262.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 10,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,856.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,335 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $64,734.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,262.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Customers Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CUBI opened at $52.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.69. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $60.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.81.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $191.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 17.23%. On average, analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

