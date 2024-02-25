CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.25

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.25 and last traded at $32.25, with a volume of 393580 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CBAY shares. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.50 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.50 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $32.50 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.73.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

Insider Activity at CymaBay Therapeutics

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average is $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 22.76, a quick ratio of 22.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.03 and a beta of 0.28.

In related news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,297,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $191,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,297,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,097 shares of company stock worth $3,368,029 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 20,337 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 21,961 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,466,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,998,000 after buying an additional 142,081 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 940,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 145,965 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

