DA Davidson Cuts USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Price Target to $48.00

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Shares of USNA opened at $48.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.27. USANA Health Sciences has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $69.60. The stock has a market cap of $932.97 million, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $721,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,582,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,835,000 after purchasing an additional 15,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

