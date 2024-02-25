DA Davidson Weighs in on Fluor Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fluor in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.86 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.90. The consensus estimate for Fluor’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share.
Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 0.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.
Shares of FLR stock opened at $37.02 on Friday. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $25.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.11, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.14.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
