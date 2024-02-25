Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires 4,095 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 123.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,406,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,406,963.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,467 shares of company stock worth $2,264,717. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

NYSE YUM opened at $138.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.57. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 47.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

