Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires 6,821 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) by 44.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Appian were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Appian by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,856,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,477,000 after acquiring an additional 138,431 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Appian by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,933,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,651,000 after acquiring an additional 208,857 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Appian by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 873,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,599,000 after acquiring an additional 21,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Appian by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 846,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,276,000 after acquiring an additional 40,132 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Appian by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 151,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $31.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 1.46. Appian Co. has a one year low of $30.87 and a one year high of $54.26.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 750,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $26,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,611,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,383,973.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 1,442,014 shares of company stock valued at $49,299,338 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on APPN. DA Davidson upgraded Appian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Appian from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Appian from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.14.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

