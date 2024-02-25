Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires 6,956 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 86.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,028 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 6,956 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,783,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $721,149,000 after buying an additional 366,773 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $658,165,000 after buying an additional 567,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,777,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,101,000 after buying an additional 377,853 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 82.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after buying an additional 1,979,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,326,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $201,552,000 after buying an additional 135,179 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MTDR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

Matador Resources Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $60.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.22 and a 200-day moving average of $58.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 3.32. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $42.04 and a 52-week high of $67.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $836.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.96 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 11.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.30 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,789.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

