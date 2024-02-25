Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 22,165 DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 6.9% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 321.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after acquiring an additional 163,875 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 77.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,215,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,057,000 after buying an additional 531,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter worth approximately $12,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOCU has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

DocuSign Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $51.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.93. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $66.98.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $700.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.27 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,662.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,662.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $834,047.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,292 shares of company stock valued at $8,339,988 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

