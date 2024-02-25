Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 91,542 Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 91,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. 32.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRK shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of Comstock Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.

Comstock Resources Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $7.95 on Friday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $13.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $410.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Comstock Resources

(Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

