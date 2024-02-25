Dark Forest Capital Management LP Boosts Position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) by 44.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 12,899 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.18% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

BJRI stock opened at $34.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.05. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $37.83. The firm has a market cap of $792.74 million, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.12.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $323.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $120,642.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,873.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,061 shares of company stock worth $163,368 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BJRI. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.30.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

