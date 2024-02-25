Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys 11,621 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 97.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,523 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 11,621 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 47.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 114,407,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,774,308,000 after buying an additional 36,640,866 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,748,754 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $853,795,000 after buying an additional 1,120,274 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,079,068 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $627,759,000 after buying an additional 387,735 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $677,520,000 after buying an additional 6,815,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791,319 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $35.21 on Friday. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.01. The firm has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 21.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

