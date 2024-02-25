Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys 45,716 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 391.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,409 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 45,716 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SFNC. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 9.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 1.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 96.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 31,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 21,233 shares during the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $18.91 on Friday. Simmons First National Co. has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average of $17.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $197.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 57.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SFNC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

