Dark Forest Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) by 296.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,464 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of Definitive Healthcare worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 41.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 112,718 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 3.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 22.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 13.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 351,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 42,431 shares during the last quarter.

DH stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $12.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $15.50 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.19.

(Free Report)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

