Dark Forest Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,952 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 45,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AUPH. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $5.95 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.33.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 44.45%. The firm had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. The company also offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

