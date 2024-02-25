Dark Forest Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 55.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,443 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRT. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 182.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,236,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,198,000 after buying an additional 30,511,907 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,880,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 32.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,836,000 after buying an additional 4,693,256 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,665,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,173,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VRT opened at $62.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $65.56.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Vertiv had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 2.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

