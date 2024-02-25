Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in KB Home by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,306,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,948,000 after purchasing an additional 87,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,970,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,098,000 after acquiring an additional 108,191 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,980,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,299,000 after acquiring an additional 85,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,793,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,233 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KBH opened at $63.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.67. KB Home has a 1 year low of $33.92 and a 1 year high of $64.21.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.21%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $9,819,235.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,298 shares in the company, valued at $88,583,101.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $9,819,235.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,298 shares in the company, valued at $88,583,101.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 45,471 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $2,749,631.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,650,551.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 373,635 shares of company stock worth $22,400,005 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.18.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

