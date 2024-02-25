Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $956,000 Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 59.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,428 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 447.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on BXMT shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,279 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $50,457.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,830.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $26,123.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,309,908.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $50,457.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,830.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,104 shares of company stock worth $155,387. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BXMT opened at $19.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average is $21.35. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $23.82. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.43.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.61%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.89%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

