Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $979,000 Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 134.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,964 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 259.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NOG opened at $34.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.06 and a 200 day moving average of $37.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.85. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $543.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.31 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 46.85% and a net margin of 42.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $133,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,867,994.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $133,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,825 shares in the company, valued at $7,867,994.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $52,367.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,731.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,772 shares of company stock worth $209,680 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Johnson Rice lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

