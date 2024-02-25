Dark Forest Capital Management LP Increases Position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,510 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGRY. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter valued at $1,168,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 204.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 289,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after buying an additional 194,658 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 69.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 109.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 207,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after buying an additional 108,911 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Surgery Partners

In other news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $35,628.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,120.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew T. Kaplan sold 7,826,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $261,730,532.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,421,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,090,913.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David T. Doherty sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $35,628.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,120.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,011,950 shares of company stock valued at $267,926,146. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Surgery Partners Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $33.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $45.79.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SGRY shares. TD Cowen raised Surgery Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet raised Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

Surgery Partners Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

