Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $1.03 Million in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 67,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTLO. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Portillo’s during the first quarter valued at $47,879,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth about $22,032,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 2,309.9% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,346,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,658 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 521.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,051,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,700,000 after acquiring an additional 882,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,583,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,866,000 after acquiring an additional 752,280 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Portillo's alerts:

Portillo’s Stock Up 1.0 %

PTLO stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $745.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Portillo’s Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.58.

Insider Transactions at Portillo’s

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, COO Derrick Lee Pratt sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $27,295.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Portillo’s in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Portillo’s

Portillo’s Profile

(Free Report)

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. The company also offers its products through its website.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.