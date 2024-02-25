Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $903,000 in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MGPI. StockNews.com cut MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

MGPI stock opened at $79.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.78 and a 12-month high of $124.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.25 and its 200 day moving average is $98.86.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.26. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. MGP Ingredients’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $253,585.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $253,585.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Colo bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $87,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,782 shares in the company, valued at $7,347,681.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

