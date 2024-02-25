Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $969,000 in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Middleby during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the second quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 34.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 29.5% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Price Performance

Middleby stock opened at $153.34 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $109.59 and a 52 week high of $158.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.21. Middleby had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MIDD. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Middleby from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.38.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

