Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $978,000 in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 83.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enstar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 60.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 77.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 34.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ESGR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Enstar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Enstar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $298.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $281.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.31. Enstar Group Limited has a 52 week low of $217.52 and a 52 week high of $303.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Enstar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.