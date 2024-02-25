Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $997,000 in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $14,016,787.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,187,419.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $14,016,787.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,187,419.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,225,876.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,472.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,287 shares of company stock valued at $39,030,729 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $134.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.87 and its 200 day moving average is $119.52. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.04 and a fifty-two week high of $143.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 55.45, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NBIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Neurocrine Biosciences

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.